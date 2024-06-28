Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,781,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $909.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $807.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $909.57. The company has a market cap of $863.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

