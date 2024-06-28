Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.0% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $288.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.