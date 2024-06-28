Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at William Blair

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $262.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

