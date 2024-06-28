Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

