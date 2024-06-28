Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
