Crane Advisory LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 100,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

