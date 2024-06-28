Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

CRGY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

