CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.01.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

