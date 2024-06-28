Currys (LON:CURY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

CURY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Currys to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Currys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 88.40 ($1.12).

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 71.01 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company has a market capitalization of £802.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.25 and a beta of 1.28. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

