Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (ZZZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on June 28th

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6836 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61. Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

About Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF

The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (ZZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that provides 75/25 exposure to US large-cap stocks and front-month CME Bitcoin futures, respectively. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin, nor does it maintain direct exposure to its spot price.

