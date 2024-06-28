Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (ZZZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on June 28th

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6836 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ZZZ stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61. Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.
About Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.