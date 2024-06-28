Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $254.07 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Decred has a market capitalization of $254.07 million and $1.44 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $15.73 or 0.00025574 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082153 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011220 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 424.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,153,944 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
