Denison Mines Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,986.78% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DML. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

DML opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.54 and a one year high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.68.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

