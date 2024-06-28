Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNN. Roth Mkm began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,434 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,646 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 884,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

