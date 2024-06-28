DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,894 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $822.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.46.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on BSIG

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.