DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after acquiring an additional 214,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,739,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

