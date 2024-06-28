DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,797 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

