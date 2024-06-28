DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.