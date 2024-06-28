DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at LPL Financial
In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial
LPL Financial Price Performance
Shares of LPLA opened at $276.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.
LPL Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LPL Financial
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.