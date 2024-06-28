DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

Shares of LPLA opened at $276.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

