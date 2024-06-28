DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

