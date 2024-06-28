DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $445.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $445.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.