DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 210,571 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

