DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.23 and a 12 month high of $156.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

