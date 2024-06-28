DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 20,092 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 193,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

