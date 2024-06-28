DGS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,836 Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Davis Commodities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Davis Commodities stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Davis Commodities Limited has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

