DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.