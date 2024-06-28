DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,149 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

