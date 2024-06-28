DGS Capital Management LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 74,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 98.74%. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

