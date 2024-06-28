DGS Capital Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE PDM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

