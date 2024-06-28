DGS Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 76.67%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.