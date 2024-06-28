DGS Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.