DGS Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 230,167 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.2 %

JHG stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.