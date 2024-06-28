DGS Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after purchasing an additional 365,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $193.46 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

