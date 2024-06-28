DGS Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $168.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

