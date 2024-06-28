DGS Capital Management LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHX. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.