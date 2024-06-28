DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.43 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

