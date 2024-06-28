DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $558,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

