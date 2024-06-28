DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.96 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

