DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

