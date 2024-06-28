DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Shares of GASS opened at $7.39 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $267.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

