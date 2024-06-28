DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $850.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $796.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.