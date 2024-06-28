DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $814.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $755.39 and its 200 day moving average is $678.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

