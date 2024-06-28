DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.92. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.