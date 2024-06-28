DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,876 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFH stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFH. BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

