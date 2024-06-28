DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 266,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $448.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

