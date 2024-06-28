DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Insider Transactions at Weis Markets

In related news, Director Edward John Lauth III purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

WMK stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

