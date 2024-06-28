DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.