DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $242.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

