DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

