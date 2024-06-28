DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

