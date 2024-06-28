Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

